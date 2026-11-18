U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner warned the Russian side that a potential strengthening of the Democrats' position in the U.S. Congress could limit Washington's ability to reach a peace agreement and deprive Moscow of its current opportunity to secure an agreement, The Kyiv Independent reports, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

"The argument for Moscow is that the terms available now may not remain on the table for long. If the new Congress pushes for a tougher approach toward Russia, the Kremlin could lose an opportunity to secure concessions from Washington," the publication said.

The U.S. negotiators have begun to convince the Kremlin that the current U.S. administration still has room to maneuver, and that the conditions available for reaching agreements now may disappear later. According to the publication's sources, this argument likely contributed to Russia's return to the negotiating table: Moscow has agreed to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the U.S. and currently supports the U.S. strategy.