The Constitutional Court has ruled that individuals convicted of serious corruption offenses may be granted early release, provided they have served two-thirds of their sentence, the Court’s press service announced on Telegram on Wednesday.

On November 18, the Second Senate of the Constitutional Court reviewed a complaint filed by Volodymyr Treizub regarding the constitutionality of certain provisions in the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning conditional early release. The Court concluded that the existing rules, which allow for early release after serving two-thirds of a court-imposed sentence for non-serious corruption offenses, are consistent with the Constitution and may also be applied to serious corruption offenses.

"Having examined the issues raised in the constitutional complaint, the Court concluded that Item 2 of Part 3 of Article 81 of the Code complies with the Constitution of Ukraine, insofar as this provision applies to a person convicted of a serious corruption offense," the Constitutional Court stated.

The text of the ruling and a summary thereof will be published on the official website of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on November 19, 2026.