Portugal will provide Ukraine with a new aid package totalling EUR 1.8 million – EUR 1 million for the purchase of energy equipment through UN mechanisms, and EUR 800,000 through the Energy Support Fund, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Portugal is providing Ukraine's energy sector with a new aid package worth EUR 1.8 million. (…) EUR 1 million will be allocated for the purchase of energy equipment through UN mechanisms, and EUR 800,000 will be provided through the Energy Support Fund. This support will allow us to replenish equipment reserves more quickly and accelerate restoration work," he said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Shmyhal thanked Paulo Rangel, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, who is currently visiting Kyiv, for this decision.

According to Shmyhal, he and Rangel discussed deepening energy cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal. In particular, they discussed the possibility of utilizing equipment from decommissioned thermal power plants. "We agreed to continue working in this direction!" the Ukrainian minister said.