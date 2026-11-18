The European Union has called on Russia to immediately cease any use of chemical weapons on the front lines in the war it is waging against Ukraine and to resume compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

A statement to that effect by a spokesperson for the European Union's foreign affairs department was released on Tuesday, according to Interfax-Ukraine's correspondent in Brussels.

In particular, the statement refers to a Ukrainian national report released on Tuesday regarding an investigation that provides evidence of the large-scale and systematic use on the front lines in Ukraine of riot control agents (Riot Control Agents – RCA) as chemical weapons on the front lines in Ukraine. "They point to the Russian Armed Forces as the perpetrator. The EU calls on Russia to immediately cease any chemical weapons use and to come back to full compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention," the statement reads.

The EU said the use of chemical weapons by anyone – whether a state or a non-state actor – anywhere, at any time, and under any circumstances "is completely unacceptable and is a violation of international law." "Any case of such use must be thoroughly investigated, and the perpetrators must be put to justice," the text states.

The EU said that restrictive measures against individuals involved in the proliferation and use of chemical weapons were recently extended, and that the EU stands ready to impose additional sanctions on those responsible for such actions. "Considering the compelling evidence, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should exercise its mandate to attribute responsibility for these established breaches of the Convention without delay. It is our common responsibility to ensure that perpetrators of all chemical attacks are identified and held to account. Without meaningful accountability, the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and the global norm against the use of chemical weapons risk losing credibility," the EU said.

The statement also noted the professional approach taken by the relevant Ukrainian authorities in conducting investigations aimed at identifying those responsible for these acts, and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed the validity of the methodology used in these investigations.