Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov chaired a meeting of the Council on Entrepreneurship Support, during which representatives from the business community, the government, and the National Bank discussed issues related to businesses' access to credit, the retention of specialists, the export of defense industry products, and other matters of economic resilience.

"Economic resilience is a direct resource for our defense," Budanov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday following the meeting.

According to him, the economic situation remains challenging, as the enemy is deliberately targeting not only energy infrastructure but also production facilities, warehouses, and transportation infrastructure. "Under these conditions, the state's top priority is to avoid creating artificial obstacles for business and to promptly remove barriers that hinder production," the head of the President's Office said.

During the meeting, business representatives raised the issues of war risk insurance, revising requirements for the construction of shelters, simplifying access to credit, and maintaining quotas for reserving specialized personnel. They also discussed the needs of key economic sectors and the defense and industrial complex, specifically taking force majeure circumstances into account when fulfilling contracts, reducing the cost of domestic logistics, unblocking exports of defense industry products, and expanding quotas for Ukrainian goods in European markets.

According to Budanov, all issues raised by the business community are being addressed. Some decisions are expected from the government in the near future, while the remaining tasks – particularly regarding defense industry financing and foreign exchange regulation – have been recorded in the minutes, specifying the responsible agencies and clear deadlines for implementation.