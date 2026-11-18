During meetings in Berlin, U.S. representatives are expected to provide Ukraine with information about U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiations, particularly those taking place in China, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"U.S. representatives said that during our meetings in Berlin, they will provide the necessary information about the U.S. president's negotiations, which are currently taking place, including those in China," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

According to him, Ukraine also expects to meet with representatives of the U.S. president and will discuss with European leaders the next steps in negotiations with Russia.

Zelenskyy added that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will also take place on Thursday. Ukraine, together with its partners, is preparing new support packages, particularly for defense and energy. Bilateral meetings are also planned, which, he said, are intended to strengthen Ukraine and its diplomacy.

"We and the Europeans have a clear common position: issues concerning Ukraine must be resolved with Ukraine's participation, and issues concerning Europe must be resolved with Europe's participation. This is the only approach that will be taken," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vladimir Putin, who arrived in China to participate in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump also arrived in China. His plane landed in Shenzhen.

Xi greeted Trump in person.

A trilateral meeting between Xi, Trump, and Putin is expected to take place on Thursday, November 19, in Shenzhen.