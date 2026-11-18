The situation regarding electricity supply is currently most difficult in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and also challenging in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated following a briefing from Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The situation is currently most severe in Kharkiv and Sumy regions. It is also difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. There have been strikes on Odesa and its surrounding region, as well as on Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Wednesday.

The President noted that repair crews are working in all the affected regions and must be provided with the necessary personnel and equipment. According to him, Ukraine has secured the resources required to carry out these repairs.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that additional support packages are being prepared in coordination with partners to ensure that the energy sector has what it needs for the coming weeks and months.