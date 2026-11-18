The Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on the investigation of possible violations of defense legislation has summoned the following individuals to a meeting on Monday, November 23: the leadership of anti-corruption agencies, former head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to TIC Chairman and MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"This whole case against me is revenge by the heads of NABU and the SAPO. I've already told you exactly what it's about. Now it's up to you to analyze whether that's true or not… I hope you'll invite Mr. Klymenko and Mr. Kryvonos here – it's enough already to answer every question with the simple word "nonsense." When I was released from pretrial detention, I came to you at the TIC to answer questions, but Mr. Kryvonos answers every question with just the word "nonsense,"" SBU General Serhiy Duka, a suspect in Carthage case said at the conclusion of the TIC hearing after three and a half hours of answering questions from Honcharenko.

After that, the TIC chair announced: "We invite and summon Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and Oleksandr Kryvonos, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, to appear on November 23, at 12:00 – when we will continue the TIC session – the NABU director, Semen Kryvonos; the SAPO head, Oleksandr Klymenko; NABU detective Mahamedrasulov, as well as former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko."

According to Honcharenko, after hearing what Duka had to say, "many questions arose regarding these individuals." "It is very important for the public to hear their responses to the questions that have arisen today and in the past… I hope that no one will refuse to appear," the TIC chairman said.

Regarding Kravchenko, Honcharenko clarified: "If he is afraid to come to Ukraine, we are ready to include him and hear his testimony online."

At Wednesday's TIC meeting, Duka, among other things, also confirmed that he knew Andriy Osypov ("Criminal"), a figure in the Carthage case, noting that they were introduced by former SBU head Maliuk while he was still serving as deputy head of the Service. Duka did not call Osypov an agent or an informant, clarifying only that this person assisted the SBU in its operational work with the criminal underworld.

Duka denied having corresponded with Osypov or having a friendly relationship with him, noting that their communication was limited to work-related matters.

As for the head of Khimprom, Yehor Burkin ("Mexican"), who is wanted internationally and is one of the key figures in the Carthage operation recordings, according to Duka, they are not personally acquainted, and he learned of Osypov's connection to Burkin only after the Carthage recordings were made public.

The TIC hearing is being broadcast on the YouTube page of MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, who chairs the TIC.