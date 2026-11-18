Ukrnafta, Ukraine's largest oil producer, is completing preparations for distributed power generation projects with international partners and plans to move on to the investment phase, the company said on Wednesday, citing board member Maris Kuniskis.

"Ukrnafta's development of its own generation capacity began with the need to ensure the energy autonomy of production facilities during attacks on critical infrastructure. However, it subsequently became a new business area for the company," Kuniskis said at the Energy in Action Conference at ReBuild Ukraine 2026.

He said the projects were now nearing completion of the preparatory stage, with the company set to proceed to investment. This has been made possible through blended finance combining donor grants, technical assistance and international lending, including support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Finnish-Ukrainian Investment Fund.

Support from Swedish agencies Sida and Swedfund and Norway's Norad has enabled the company to prepare feasibility studies and attract financing and leading engineering consultants. Cooperation with industry leaders, including Germany's Siemens Energy and Finland's Wärtsilä, is intended to ensure the projects' efficiency at the electricity generation stage.

"To attract international capital, it is necessary to demonstrate the commercial viability of projects. High-quality forecasts of energy market prices, modelling of different scenarios and a thorough understanding of risks are important for this," Kuniskis said.

He added that building a portfolio of distributed generation projects represented not only the development of a new business area but also a broader transformation of Ukrnafta from a traditional oil and gas company into a multi-energy player. Cooperation with international financial and technology partners also creates opportunities to implement international ESG and sustainable development practices.

As reported, Ukrnafta is implementing power generation projects with a combined capacity of 330 MW with international financing, according to the company's supervisory board chairman Timothy Dodson.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operates across the upstream oil and gas sector, including exploration, production and oilfield services. It also manages the country's largest network of filling stations, operating around 650 outlets under the UKRNAFTA brand.

The company produces hydrocarbons from 1,789 oil wells and 167 gas wells.

Its shareholders are state-owned Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The company has been under state management since 2022 and is undergoing a major business transformation.