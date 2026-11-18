Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the southern part of Odesa region have caused power supply disruptions in parts of Bolhrad and Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky districts; there are no casualties.

"The enemy attacked energy facilities in the southern Odesa region. As a result of the strikes, power supply disruptions have been recorded in parts of Bolhrad and Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky districts. Fortunately, there are no casualties," Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA), reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, energy workers are currently assessing the impact of the attacks and are working to restore power supply.