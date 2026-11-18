International partners, including the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the German development bank KfW, have supported the modernization of four water treatment plants in Kyiv, two of which were equipped with diesel-powered pump units to operate independently of the centralized power grid, according to a Wednesday report on Kyiv City State Administration's website.

"Today, November 18, representatives of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the German Embassy, and the German development bank KfW visited one of Kyivvodokanal's water supply facilities to familiarize themselves with the results of projects aimed at improving the reliability of the capital's water supply amid the war," the administration said.

As part of this collaboration, two water pumping stations were renovated by replacing the pump units and installing variable-frequency drives, which help optimize electricity consumption and manage equipment operation more efficiently. At two other stations, pump units with diesel engines were installed, ensuring their operation regardless of the centralized power supply.

According to Petro Panteleiev, acting first deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration, the equipment's effectiveness was already tested during a recent large-scale power outage: despite water supply disruptions in other areas of the capital, residents of the neighborhood served by one of the modernized pumping stations continued to receive water.

"Thanks to the implementation of this project, we now have additional capabilities to maintain a stable water supply even in the absence of a centralized power supply. This equipment has already proven its worth during the recent large-scale power outage, when the city faced water supply issues; however, residents of the neighborhood served by this water pumping station continued to have water," he said.

The international delegation included Ann-Claire Dufé, head of the UNICEF Office in Ukraine, as well as representatives from UNICEF's Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) section, the German Embassy, and KfW. Also participating in the event were Panteleiev, Acting First Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration, and Ihor Palamar, Director of PJSC Kyivvodokanal.