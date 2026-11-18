Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will attend a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, November 19; the Ukrainian side hopes for further discussions at the level of negotiating teams, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

“Of course, I also briefed the Minister on the negotiations. Ukraine has always advocated for a full-fledged European presence in this track, and the American side now supports this as well. Envoys of the U.S. President will be at the meetings in Berlin tomorrow. And we hope that the new discussions at the level of the negotiating teams, as well as the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, will be productive. On our part, we are doing everything to make that happen,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

The President also announced that Ukraine and Portugal are preparing measures to support Ukrainian combat aviation.

“This is very important, first and foremost, for shooting down jet-powered shaheds, which Russia uses to terrorize Ukrainian cities and communities every day,” Zelenskyy explained.

He also thanked Portugal for its decision to allocate $50 million to the PURL program.