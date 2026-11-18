The production of Patriot missiles has slowed due to a shortage of a material sourced from Europe that is used in rocket engines, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"The material in question is carbonized rayon—a critical component used in the nozzles of solid-fuel rocket engines. As the missile operates, layers of this fabric gradually burn away, protecting the structure from extreme temperatures," the publication said on its website.

It is noted that, currently, only one product of this type—Raycarb—is approved for use in PAC-3 interceptors. Its production follows a transatlantic supply chain: fibers manufactured in the Czech Republic are woven into fabric and carbonized in France by ArianeGroup, near Bordeaux. The material is then shipped to Park Aerospace in Kansas, where a special resin is applied.

French production capacity is limited; increasing U.S. supplies of Patriot missiles would force ArianeGroup to reduce the volume allocated to other priority clients, including the French Armed Forces. The company has invested in a new production line, expected to launch in 2028, but its output will not be sufficient to meet demand. A preliminary agreement has also been reached to build a plant in the United States, though it is unlikely to open before 2030. These delays are affecting critical supplies destined for Ukraine.