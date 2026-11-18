Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are providing assistance to those affected by Russian drone attacks on Odesa.

"Today, the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Odesa region is working alongside other emergency services at sites affected by the attack," URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

Volunteers have checked the area to identify people who may need assistance, provided first aid and psychological first aid, and transported one injured person to a healthcare facility.

As reported, today Russian forces attacked central Odesa with strike drones. Four people were killed, and nine others were injured. Residential and administrative buildings, as well as cars, were damaged.