Russian military forces have attacked a facility belonging to the Naftogaz Group in Poltava region, reported Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he emphasized that this is part of an ongoing, systematic campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s oil and gas infrastructure, with Russia targeting gas production and distribution facilities almost daily.

Fedorenko noted that, over the course of this week, facilities in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions have been subjected to systematic attacks.

According to him, an assessment of the extent of the damage and the consequences of the attack is currently underway at the sites. He pointed out that these efforts are being complicated by the threat of follow-up strikes.