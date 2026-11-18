General Serhiy Duka, former first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood at the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a suspect in the Carthage case, claims that anti-corruption authorities have not questioned him regarding his case and have not summoned him for investigative proceedings.

"I have not been questioned even once. I was accused of everything in the media, but I have never been questioned," Duka said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on the investigation of possible violations of defense legislation.

In response to a follow-up question from the TIC chair, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, asking whether he had received a summons for questioning, Duka replied, "No."

According to him, the anti-corruption agencies have also not yet provided him or his attorney with the case files for review.

"I thought they [the anti-corruption agencies] were actually doing their job. I, a major general of the SBU, suddenly became a member of a criminal organization without having committed a single crime – I am a member of a criminal organization who has not committed a single crime – and no crime has been charged in the indictment," he said.

In addition, responding to a question from Honcharenko, Duka said that in the autumn of 2025, he and his deputies were invited by Vasyl Maliuk, then head of the SBU, who said that "for now, we need to suspend the processing of case files involving NABU employees, including NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

"This happened after he [Maliuk] returned from the President's Office… I link these events specifically to the fact that NABU and the SAPO have long since ceased to be anti-corruption agencies and have instead become levers of influence over the state's top political leadership," Duka said.

According to him, he later had a conversation with then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who made the same request.

Speaking generally about the situation, Duka said: "We all understand that Budanov must be under suspicion. So, should she be suspected or not? If she should be, then so be it; but if not, then let Mr. Kryvonos and Mr. Klymenko stand up and say that there is no suspicion against her. We all have this mysterious story surrounding the filming of 'Dynasty' and a lot of behind-the-scenes intrigue about it. So, are her close associates involved or not? Why isn't anyone answering? They're creating a big spectacle, the media is backing it, a glossy 'Netflix-style film' is being shot – but where are the results? Everyone's talking about Mindich, but how much money has actually been returned to the country as part of this case?"

The TIC meeting is being streamed on the YouTube page of MP Honcharenko, the TIC chair.