Four people, including a child, were injured in the village of Novi Petrivtsi, Vyshhorod district, following an attack by occupying forces on November 18, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported.

"Four people, including a child, sustained injuries as a result of a Russian attack in the village of Novi Petrivtsi, Vyshhorod district. Two residential homes were destroyed, and fires broke out," the SES stated on Telegram on Wednesday.

The fires have since been extinguished. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene, with SES personnel clearing debris and dousing the structures.