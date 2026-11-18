President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed a proposal by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to create a new coordinated support instrument, through which the EU could provide Ukraine with up to EUR 45 billion in financial assistance.

“This will complement the EU's existing commitments under the Ukraine Support Loan and will cover a significant part of the budget and defense needs for next year, 2027. We very much hope for the swift adoption of this decision by the European Parliament and the Council and count on the support of all EU member states,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

He also thanked von der Leyen for her initiative to mobilize assistance from other partners of Ukraine through new mechanisms that will facilitate the provision and coordination of additional support.

“The UK, Canada, Japan, and Norway have been helping tremendously in our defense of life, and establishing clear rules under which they can provide further aid in conjunction with the EU will help even more. Tomorrow, we will have a substantive discussion at the Coalition of the Willing meeting to put all of this on track as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy summed up.

As earlier reported, the European Commission has proposed a coordinated support instrument for Ukraine, amounting to up to EUR 45 billion for 2027. Ukraine would only be required to repay these funds once it has received reparations from Russia.

This loan is expected to cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s financial deficit for 2027. It will consist of two components: EUR 20 billion for budgetary support and EUR 25 billion for military needs.