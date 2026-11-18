On Wednesday, November 18, the court considered a preventive measure for Andriy Osipov, a suspect in the "Carthage" case, who is referred to in the case materials as "Kryminal" ("Criminal").

"He was ordered held in custody without the option of bail until January 16," Suspilne reports.

It is noted that the prosecution cited among the risks the possibility of his hiding, destroying or distorting evidence, and his wide circle of contacts in law enforcement.

For his part, Osipov's lawyer said that his client is in a solitary cell and is not the organizer of a "criminal organization," since SBU generals and experienced police officers could not have been subordinate to him.

According to the published case materials, "Kryminal," who has three prior convictions, was the founder and leader of a criminal group.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), in the course of the "Carthage" operation, exposed a criminal organization whose members, according to the investigation, systematically provided undue benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for protecting fraudulent call centers and other illegal business. According to the investigation, the organization included at least 12 people.

In the materials of covert investigative actions, Osipov appears under the nickname "Kryminal" as the founder and leader of the criminal group.

At the same time, he is already in custody in another criminal case. According to the prosecutor, in that case he is suspected of extorting $1 million for preventing the extradition of a Russian citizen from Ukraine.