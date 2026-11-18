Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out airstrikes on the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Territory overnight into Wednesday. The facilities are key suppliers of fuel in the south of the aggressor state, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Explosions and smoke were reported in the area of the Ilsky oil refinery. Storage tanks were hit. The Ilsky oil refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, with an annual processing capacity of approximately 6.6 million tonnes of oil. Its products are used, among other things, to meet the needs of the aggressor's armed forces," the General Staff said on Telegram on Wednesday.

At the Afipsky oil refinery, an oil processing unit was hit. The facility has an annual processing capacity of 6.25 million tonnes of oil, accounting for more than 2% of Russia's total oil refining capacity.

The General Staff noted that the two facilities have a combined annual processing capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes of oil, accounting for more than 4% of Russia's total oil refining capacity.

"Located in the south, they offer the shortest fuel supply routes to Russian military groups at the front. Therefore, every fire at these facilities means less diesel and petrol for the Russian army and fewer oil revenues for the Russian aggressor to purchase missiles and Shahed drones," the statement said.