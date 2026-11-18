The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) presented its experience in responding to emergencies at the IPRED 2026 international conference in Israel.

"The IPRED 2026 international conference (International Preparedness & Response to Emergencies & Disasters) is taking place in Tel Aviv, bringing together representatives of emergency response services, humanitarian organizations and experts from around the world to exchange experience in emergency preparedness and response," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

During his speech, URCS Director General Illia Kletskovsky shared the organization's practical experience in humanitarian response amid the full-scale war.

He spoke about the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response teams, which assist people affected by Russian attacks and carry out evacuations. Particular attention was paid to ensuring the continuity of medical and social services, developing logistical capabilities and supporting communities amid prolonged crises. Kletskovsky also emphasized the importance of strengthening local capacities, training volunteers and establishing effective cooperation with government services and local authorities.

"Ukraine's experience shows that emergency preparedness is not only about the ability to respond promptly to a crisis, but also about ensuring continued support for people even amid prolonged challenges," the URCS said.