Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky says the new Ukraine Support Instrument worth up to EUR45 billion proposed by the European Commission will cover almost two-thirds of Ukraine's needs for 2027.

"Today, the European Commission presented legislative proposals to provide Ukraine with up to EUR45 billion in additional financial support in 2027. This is a significant demonstration of European leadership and solidarity with Ukraine," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the new package provides for up to EUR20 billion in budget support and up to EUR25 billion to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

He noted that this funding would complement the support already envisaged under the EUR90 billion Ukraine Support Loan for 2026-2027.

"During our recent visit to Brussels, we discussed with our European partners Ukraine's additional financial needs for 2027, estimated at approximately EUR70 billion. Today's European Commission initiative is aimed at covering almost two-thirds of these needs. Importantly, the proposed mechanism provides for repayment of the loan principal only after Ukraine receives reparations from Russia," the prime minister said.

At the same time, Koretsky stressed that Ukraine continues to work actively with G7 partners and other international allies to secure the remaining funding required.

As reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is confident that all 27 European Union member states will support the proposed new Ukraine Coordinated Support Instrument worth up to EUR45 billion for 2027.

European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis has specified that Ukraine will be required to repay the principal of the EUR45 billion loan for 2027.