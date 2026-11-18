Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party, has handed over seven Ai-Petri technical reconnaissance countermeasure systems to the military to protect the frontline and critical infrastructure facilities. Some of the systems will be deployed in the Donetsk direction, while others will be used to protect Kyiv.

"Protection against enemy strikes is needed throughout the country today. Therefore, some of the systems will be deployed in the Donetsk direction, while the rest will be placed at the disposal of the Operational Commands South, North and West. They will protect Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. I am convinced that only strong Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to force Putin to make peace, because the Russian dictator only understands the language of force," Poroshenko said during the handover ceremony.

The Ai-Petri system is a hardware and software complex that combines intelligence-gathering equipment, electronic warfare capabilities and surveillance systems. Its proprietary control system independently collects data from various sources, builds a picture of the battlefield and assigns tasks to available systems. This enables the complex to be operated remotely and helps operators make the most effective decisions. The system consists of an electronic warfare station, a modern radar station and an anti-drone device.

According to the specialised defence news portal Mezha, work is currently underway to improve the Ai-Petri system. The developers aim to increase the detection range of enemy targets to 150 km. The systems are also being adapted to Russian MESH networks, which Russian occupation forces use to control their drones in the Ukrainian rear.

"By the end of the year, more than 500 Ai-Petri SV systems will be in service with the Ukrainian military, which, according to military personnel, is still insufficient to meet the needs of both the frontline and the rear. A significant proportion of the systems were purchased with funding from foreign partner countries, which ordered them for the Ukrainian military through the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. They were also purchased by Ukrainian charitable foundations," the article says.