Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian attack involving strike drones on central Odesa, emphasizing that the enemy deliberately carried out follow-up strikes at the impact site after rescuers and police officers had already arrived.

"A brutal and deliberate strike directly targeting people, targeting life itself. And another proof of what the Russians really want and how they actually view diplomatic efforts. Without increased international pressure on Russia and genuine support for Ukraine, Russia will have no real incentive to de-escalate and move towards peace. Those who want to negotiate peace do not intensify the killing," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

He thanked everyone who continues to provide Ukraine with adequate support.

"We are preparing new decisions to protect Ukraine, new support packages and new joint steps with our partners in support of diplomacy," the president added.

As reported, on Wednesday morning, November 18, Russian forces struck the historic centre of Odesa three times. Four people have been reported killed and nine injured.