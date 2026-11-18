The European Commission has established a Sanctions Office to coordinate and oversee the implementation of restrictive measures imposed by the European Union.

As Interfax-Ukraine's correspondent reports, the announcement was made by European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva.

"We have decided to set up an EU sanctions office and appoint Lars Danielsson as a special envoy for the implementation of EU sanctions," she announced.

According to the European Commissioner, Danielsson will take up the position on February 6, 2027. "He will be supported by the Sanctions Office, which is intended to reinforce the coordination of EU sanctions vis-à-vis Member States and third countries, and ensure a harmonized implementation and enforcement of our sanctions," Zaharieva explained, outlining the role of the European Commission's new office.