Former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), General Serhiy Duka, who is a suspect in the Carthage case, says he has no information about his current status within the SBU, as he has not been presented with any official documents.

"To be honest, I don't even know. I have not been shown any document indicating my status. I know from the media that I have been dismissed from my position," he said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission (TSC) tasked with investigating possible violations of legislation in the defence sector.

He was responding to a question from TSC Chair and Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko about Duka's current status within the SBU, specifically whether he remained in office, had been suspended or dismissed, and whether any internal investigation was underway.

Asked whether SBU officers had indeed collected money to cover his bail, Duka said: "Nobody forced anyone to collect this money."

"I was held in a pre-trial detention facility without any means of communication... We have our own team... there is a sense of brotherhood... and support. As for how it happened (the collection of funds), I don't know," he added, explaining how the money for his bail had been raised and whether SBU officers had been subjected to any pressure.

Duka also expressed outrage over the publication of the list of people who had contributed to his bail and suggested that the enemy could use the list during wartime.

The TSC meeting was broadcast on the YouTube channel of Member of Parliament and TSC Chair Oleksii Honcharenko.