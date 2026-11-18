Direct Russian military aggression against the Baltic states or Poland is currently unlikely, as Moscow is focusing its main efforts on waging war in Ukraine. However, Russia may resort to provocations targeting military and logistical facilities, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry (GUR) Yevhen Yerin has said.

"While Moscow remains focused on Ukraine, the likelihood of any direct military aggression against the Baltic states or Poland is low. However, Russia's activities are not limited to the information sphere, where it is laying the groundwork for something... They also include certain provocations targeting military or logistical facilities," he said during the presentation of the analytical report entitled "Russia's Information Pressure Models: From Ukraine to Europe" at Kyiv Media Hub, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

According to Yerin, the situation should be assessed comprehensively, taking into account both Russia's information activities and its actions on the ground.

He noted that the logistical component was being strengthened in the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, the Kaliningrad region and on the territory of Belarus. In particular, Russia is setting up storage facilities for weapons, ammunition and fuel and lubricants, as well as field communications hubs.

According to him, an increase in Russia's military presence in Belarus has also been observed, including the deployment of operational-tactical missile systems.

Yerin added that Russian provocations could be aimed at testing the readiness of countries in the region to respond and determining how quickly NATO forces would react. At the same time, Russia is using information campaigns to create the impression that its partners are unprepared for such threats.

He also reported that Ukraine regularly holds consultations and maintains cooperation with its partners, including by sharing its experience to improve the effectiveness of joint responses.