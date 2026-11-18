Russia is using information pressure tactics against Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland that it had previously employed in Ukraine ahead of the full-scale invasion. In particular, it portrays defensive measures as aggression, language protection as discrimination, and church independence as religious persecution, according to an analytical report by the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD).

"Russia is applying tried-and-tested models against its European neighbours: portraying defence as aggression, language protection as discrimination, and church independence as persecution," the report presentation states.

The CCD emphasises that Russian strategies are adapted to local contexts.

"Any language laws and educational reforms are presented as systematic persecution of the Russian-speaking population. The same applies to the issue of church independence and the legal regulation of religious organisations, which Russia attempts to portray as an attack on freedom of religion," acting Head of the CCD under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Anait Khoperia said during the presentation of the analytical report entitled "Russia's Information Pressure Models: From Ukraine to Europe" at Kyiv Media Hub, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

In particular, in Norway, information pressure focused on security in the Arctic and NATO's military activity; in Finland, on the protection of the eastern border, visa restrictions and security cooperation; in Estonia, on language and education reforms and the church issue; in Latvia, on language and education reforms; in Lithuania, on strengthening defence, language issues and the status of religious communities; and in Poland, on the security of NATO's eastern flank and border controls.

"Ukraine's experience has demonstrated that such campaigns accompany preparations for armed aggression," the report presentation states among its key findings.

At the same time, the CCD notes that information pressure must be analysed alongside Russia's actual military preparations and diplomatic moves. The report identifies several warning signs, including the repetition of accusations, their amplification by Russian officials, and the simultaneous escalation of security-related, language and religious narratives.

As part of the study, the CCD compared how Russian sources covered events in Ukraine ahead of the full-scale invasion with their coverage of Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in 2026.

The study covers two 100-day periods: November 14, 2021 – February 21, 2022, for Ukraine, and July 20 – October 27, 2026, for the six European countries.

Three recurring models of information pressure were identified in materials concerning the different countries: "Military-political escalation and the potential threat of armed attack"; "Persecution and discrimination against the Russian-speaking population"; and "Religious persecution and pressure on Orthodox religious organisations".

The datasets included materials from news portals, analytical publications, websites of government bodies and official institutions, as well as publications on social media platforms and messaging apps.