Former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), General Serhiy Duka, who is a suspect in the Carthage case, says there is no conflict between the SBU and anti-corruption agencies, while claiming that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have become instruments of political influence over Ukraine's top leadership.

"I want to make it clear to everyone that there is no conflict whatsoever between the SBU and NABU. The employees of the Security Service of Ukraine carry out their daily duties. There was no instruction last year to target NABU. The Security Service of Ukraine had nothing to do with the adoption of the new law [restricting the powers of anti-corruption agencies]. The SBU, and my department in particular, had no part in this. Therefore, I believe there is no conflict," Duka said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission (TSC) tasked with investigating possible violations of legislation in the defence sector.

He stated: "I want to emphasise that anti-corruption agencies have now become instruments of political influence over the country's top leadership."

Duka claims that "these staged films lead nowhere, while on the international stage Ukraine is portrayed as the most corrupt country in the world." According to him, Russian media outlets are taking advantage of this.

"I have a question for the anti-corruption activists: why is it that whenever the country's top leadership travels abroad for negotiations, some films suddenly emerge? ... This is simply a media PR campaign. What exactly have they documented?" he added.

Duka noted that he had many questions for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies, who were absent from Wednesday's TSC meeting.

The TSC meeting was broadcast on the YouTube channel of Member of Parliament and TSC Chair Oleksii Honcharenko.

As reported, anti-corruption agencies, as part of Operation Carthage, uncovered a criminal organisation whose members had arranged a systematic payment of undue benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centres and other illegal businesses to operate without interference. At least 12 people were involved in the criminal organisation.

Among the suspects in the case are Serhiy Duka, a general and former First Deputy Head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood, who has since been dismissed; "Akim" (the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ordered his detention with the option of bail set at UAH 65 million, which had already been posted as of the morning of November 13); Oleksandr Demianchuk; "Consultant", Deputy Head of a unit within the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region (the HACC ordered his detention without the possibility of bail); Volodymyr Tsenov, First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine; "Price" (the HACC ordered his detention with the option of bail set at UAH 15 million); and Vitalii Rybalko, known as "Boxer" (the HACC ordered his detention without the right to bail).

In a video released by the anti-corruption agencies containing materials from covert investigative actions, it is stated that the criminal group included the founder and leader of the group, a three-time convicted individual known as "Criminal"; the head of the "Khimпром" drug cartel, a Russian citizen known as "Mexican"; and "Criminal's" subordinates, "Boxer" and "Pasha". According to the video, one of the heads of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, known as "Price", was responsible for providing protection for the call centres' operations.

"'Akim' is a senior SBU official, a major general, who ensured protection from scrutiny by his colleagues," the NABU video states.

The HACC ordered Duka's detention with the option of bail set at UAH 65 million. On November 13, the full bail amount was posted on Duka's behalf, and he was released from the pre-trial detention facility the same day.