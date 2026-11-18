Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara and Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus signed a letter of intent on strategic cooperation in artificial intelligence on the sidelines of the meeting in the Ramstein format, the press service of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has reported.

"Ukraine and Denmark plan to exchange experience, use AI tools and work together on new solutions based on battlefield data. The defence industries of both countries are expected to be involved in the cooperation," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Separately, the Defence Ministry and the Danish Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Defence signed an agreement granting access to Avengers Labs, a Ukrainian platform for training AI models. Denmark is becoming one of the first partner countries to join the platform.

"Together with Denmark, we are already building a mutually beneficial partnership, including through the establishment of joint production facilities. Today, we are launching cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence. Ukraine has unique expertise in the use of AI in combat operations, extensive battlefield datasets and ready-made solutions that have been tested on the front line. Denmark is joining the Avengers Labs platform to strengthen its own defence capabilities more quickly. We see significant potential for cooperation here, which will strengthen both sides," Khmara stressed.

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed the implementation of previously allocated support packages, including accelerating the delivery of air defence systems and exploring opportunities for additional support to Ukraine in the areas of air defence and unmanned systems.