Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a road bridge near the occupied settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region, which the enemy had been using to transport ammunition, fuel and equipment to the front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Wednesday.

That same night, a repair base belonging to an enemy unit was hit near Khomutovka in Russia's Kursk region. Damaged Russian military equipment was being repaired there before being returned to the front line.

The General Staff also reported damage to three enemy aircraft following confirmation of previous strikes directly on Russian territory.

"During the strike on the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa, Novgorod region, on November 10, three military transport aircraft were damaged (one of them, an Il-76, sustained very significant damage). These are the assets used by the Russian army to transport troops, equipment and ammunition. The aircraft have been put out of service for a certain period," the General Staff said.