European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius says the European Commission has already begun work on the first procurement plans for Ukraine's defence needs under the support loan for 2027, with EUR 14.4 billion of the remaining EUR 31.7 billion to be allocated to drones and ammunition.

As Interfax-Ukraine's own correspondent reports from Brussels, he made the statement on Wednesday. (The so-called European Union support loan for Ukraine, worth EUR 90 billion for 2026-2027, provides for EUR 60 billion to be allocated to defence – IF-U).

"This year's experience has shown that the Ukraine Support Loan for Ukraine's defence, worth EUR 60 billion for 2026-2027, is a real game changer. This has also been the opinion of Ukrainians. It has proved successful in providing quick and predictable deliveries at scale for Ukraine. By the end of this year, all of the EUR 28.3 billion planned for this year will have been disbursed. We are now preparing for 2027 to use the remaining funds under the Ukraine Support Loan, EUR 31.7 billion for Ukraine's defence needs," Kubilius said.

According to the European Commissioner, work has already begun on the first procurement plans under the loan for 2027, with EUR 14.4 billion to be allocated to drones and ammunition.

"To start disbursing the funds in January 2027 and avoid any kind of gap, we need to take into account that Ukraine's weapons requirements, in monetary terms, are shifting increasingly towards drones. At the beginning of 2026, they accounted for 31%. In 2027, the forecast is that this figure will reach 62%. According to Ukraine's estimates, Russia will use around 10 million drones this year and around 20 million next year," he explained.

Kubilius also stressed the need to increase production of the weapons Ukraine requires, including within the EU, so that "deliveries take place in 2027, not in 2028 or 2029".

"Today, the European Commission has presented its proposals to reinforce the Ukraine Support Loan package with an additional instrument worth EUR 45 billion. Of this amount, EUR 25 billion will go towards defence in 2027. This is a very important decision, both from a material and a political point of view. It sends a powerful signal, including to Mr Putin, that the EU continues to stand with Ukraine," the European Commissioner stressed.