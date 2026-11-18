Russian forces launched drone strikes on two enterprises in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Dyakivnych said on Wednesday.

"Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk. Preliminary reports indicate that UAVs struck the premises of two industrial enterprises. Information is being clarified," Dyakivnych wrote on Telegram.

No information has yet been reported about casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the strike. Dyakivnych also did not specify which enterprises were targeted.