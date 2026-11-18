Given the decisive influence the United States and China have over Russia, Kyiv expects the trilateral meeting to set the appropriate tone and put pressure on Moscow to end the war. Ukraine also warns against giving the Kremlin the false impression that the world is returning to an era of dividing spheres of influence, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

He made the remarks in response to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent about expectations for the trilateral meeting between U.S President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is being held in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.

"The trilateral China-U.S-Russia meeting: both the United States and China have decisive influence over Russia, particularly in the context of ending its aggression and bringing the war to an end. We hope and expect that this will be the tone of the conversation: putting pressure on Russia to end the war," Sybiha said at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, in Kyiv.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine's partners are aware of Kyiv's position, which has been "repeatedly conveyed to them", regarding its vision for ending the war, security guarantees and the post-war security order.

However, the minister stressed that no decisions could be made without Ukraine.

"Regardless of the issues discussed at this meeting, all parties must understand that no decisions can be made without Ukraine," he said.

Furthermore, Sybiha said it was important "not to give Putin, through these two global leaders, the false impression that we are returning to an era of dividing spheres of influence."

"The tone must be different. Pressure. Pressure on Putin. They have the leverage to exert that pressure to bring this war to an end, because this is in the interests of the global community and of these countries themselves: restoring stability and establishing a just and lasting peace on the European continent," he concluded.