Thirteen people were affected by three Russian strikes on Odesa on Wednesday morning, November 18, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"For the third time this morning, Russia struck the city's historic centre. Preliminary reports indicate that two more people were injured and one person was killed. The total number of casualties from this morning's enemy strikes has risen to 13, including four people killed," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

He added that information about the consequences of the attack was being clarified.

According to Odesa City Council, some of the strikes were recorded within the UNESCO-protected zone. In particular, a strike on Yevropeiska Street caused a car to catch fire and shattered more than 100 windows in at least seven residential buildings, administrative and office premises, shops and cafes.

At another nearby location, Russian forces struck a two-storey administrative building with an attic floor, sparking a large-scale fire on the roof and in the attic. A gymnasium, an office building and surrounding residential buildings were also damaged at the same location. In addition, a tram was damaged by debris.

As noted by Odesa First Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Filatov, operational headquarters have already been set up at the sites of the strikes. Emergency and municipal services are currently working at the locations.