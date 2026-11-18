Russia has carried out more than 1,000 strikes on energy facilities since September this year, primarily targeting high-voltage substations, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said.

According to a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, the attacks had caused new power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Rivne and Cherkasy regions as of the morning of November 18.

"The situation remains extremely difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supplies as quickly as possible, but repeated attacks are significantly complicating repair work. The enemy is deliberately targeting energy facilities, including those where repairs are almost complete," the Energy Ministry said.

In particular, Zaporizhiaoblenergo reported that by Tuesday evening, it and NPC Ukrenergo had once again managed to restore electricity supplies to 390,700 consumers.

According to the Energy Ministry, scheduled hourly power outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while power consumption restrictions apply to industrial consumers. Emergency power cuts are being implemented in Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

The ministry also reported that an energy worker was injured in an enemy strike in Kyiv region on Tuesday.