European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis has provided further details of the EUR45 billion loan for Ukraine in 2027 under the proposed Ukraine Support Instrument, saying that Ukraine will be required to repay the principal only after Russia pays reparations. The funding will be subject to conditions, including the continuation of reforms.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent in Brussels, Dombrovskis made the remarks while outlining the details of the new instrument presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The support will take the form of a limited-recourse loan. Ukraine will only have to repay the principal once Russia pays reparations for the destruction it has caused," Dombrovskis said.

There will also be conditions attached to the provision of budget support.

"Disbursements will be tied to Ukraine continuing its reforms, notably on the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and public financial management," the European commissioner said.

Speaking about the sources of financing, he said that the European Commission would borrow on financial markets, backed by the headroom in the EU budget.

"It is the same approach as under previous Union loans. Interest is to be paid by Ukraine, but the Union may provide a subsidy for borrowing costs, as we are doing now," Dombrovskis explained.

He confirmed that the EUR45 billion in additional financial support in 2027 would cover approximately two-thirds of the total funding gap, estimated at EUR70 billion.

"The support has two components: EUR20 billion for budget support, split equally between macro-financial assistance and the Ukraine Facility, and EUR25 billion for defence support," the European commissioner added.

At the same time, Dombrovskis noted that contributions from international partners "remain essential to cover the remaining gap."

"Our proposal today makes it easier for international partners to sustain and step up their support in two ways. First, by amending the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism to enable new loans to Ukraine, building on the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans initiative. Concretely, this means that these new loans would be repaid from future flows of extraordinary revenues stemming from the immobilisation of Russian sovereign assets held in the Union," he explained.

In addition, the European commissioner said that EU loans would be covered by the Ukraine Loan Mechanism.

"The amendment also ensures that the Union loans will be covered by the Ukraine Loan Mechanism. And, second, it amends the Ukraine Facility to allow third countries with a AAA credit rating to provide financial guarantees to the Union, which will, in turn, enable up to EUR5 billion in additional loans to Ukraine," Dombrovskis explained.