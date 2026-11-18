Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, during his visit to Kyiv, announced additional assistance for Ukraine's energy sector: EUR 800,000 for the Support Fund and a further EUR 1 million through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made the announcement at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Rangel also said that Portugal was fully committed to supporting Ukraine's energy sector, noting that the country had announced EUR 800,000 and that its Minister of Environment and Energy had announced a further EUR 1 million for the programme through the United Nations Development Programme, bringing the total contribution to EUR 3 million.

Rangel also announced Portugal's decision to contribute EUR 1.5 million to the Grain from Ukraine programme, which provides for grain supplies, later in 2026.