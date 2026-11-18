European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine will be presented next week.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, she made the announcement in Brussels on Wednesday.

"In parallel, our work continues on our 22nd package of sanctions, which we will present next week," she announced.

The European Commission president expressed her conviction that "sanctions work."

"They are not inflicting a sudden blow to the Russian economy, but they erode its foundations. And we have many indicators by now that point to a worsening outlook for the Russian economy and real difficulties. To conclude, we're sending a clear message to Russia. We want peace. Five years since the start of this war of aggression, Europe stands united. We are as committed as ever to support Ukraine in war and in peace," von der Leyen stressed.