The death toll from a Russian strike on Odesa on Wednesday has risen to three, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"Unfortunately, we have learned of yet another victim of the enemy attack on central Odesa. The total death toll has risen to three. They include two women and one man. All relevant services are working at the scene. The information is being updated," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa on Wednesday morning, damaging a residential building and the windows of several other buildings, as well as cafes and shops. Several cars were also damaged. Earlier reports said two women had been killed and seven people injured.