The European Commission has launched the Instrument for Coordinated Support for Ukraine, a new financial support instrument worth up to EUR 45 billion for 2027. Ukraine will only have to repay these funds after receiving reparations from Russia.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement in Brussels on Wednesday.

"For 2027, our assessment is that there is a funding gap for Ukraine of EUR 70 billion, so today we're proposing an instrument for coordinated support to Ukraine, as we call it," she said.

According to the European Commission president, Ukraine will only repay this money once Russia has paid reparations.

"We think this is the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiation table, and Ukraine only needs to repay once Russia pays for the damage it has caused in Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

She said that this loan will cover two-thirds of the gap next year, and it includes two parts, EUR 20 billion for budget support, and EUR 25 billion for military needs. "The budget support will keep essential civilian services running, it will keep schools and hospitals operating, and the military support will give Ukraine the means to defend itself. The loan will also ensure that Ukraine will stay on course on reforms, and at the same time, the loan will contribute to a further integration of the Ukrainian and European defense industry. Most importantly, the support will give Ukraine the predictability it needs. And of course, we will continue to ask other external partners to step up their efforts," von der Leyen said.

She also said that this proposal will be presented this Thursday in Berlin during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, as well as at the next meeting of the European Council, which will take place in two weeks.