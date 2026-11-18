Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vladimir Putin, who arrived in China to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"The China-Russia relationship has stood rock-solid against all odds and is well-guided by a long-term vision. It has provided greater stability and certainty to a fluid and turbulent world, and set a good example of a new type of major-country relations featuring equality, mutual respect, good faith, and win-win cooperation," she wrote on social media platform X.

During the meeting, Xi said that both sides should "maintain dynamism and initiative" and continue to "unlock the enormous potential" of bilateral relations.

"Both sides should resolutely shoulder their due responsibilities as major countries and lead efforts to build a multipolar world and promote greater democracy in international relations," the spokesperson quoted Xi as saying.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump also arrived in China. His aircraft landed in Shenzhen.

Xi personally welcomed Trump upon his arrival.

A trilateral meeting between Xi, Trump and Putin is expected to take place on Thursday, November 19, in the city of Shenzhen.