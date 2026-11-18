The building of the State Tax Service in Dnipro was damaged in another Russian attack, the press service of the State Tax Service (STS) reported on Wednesday.

According to the statement, 25 windows in the building were shattered, while corridors and office rooms were damaged. The agency noted that the facility has been targeted by Russian strikes on previous occasions.

"Most importantly, fortunately, no one was injured... Despite the difficult circumstances, the State Tax Service continues to operate, carry out its duties and provide the necessary services to taxpayers," the STS said in a statement.

As previously reported, on November 12, the building of a Taxpayer Service Center in one of the settlements in the Vinnytsia region was damaged in shelling. During the night of October 27, Russia struck a tax inspectorate building in Izium (Kharkiv region). On October 10, a Russian attack damaged the building of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service and the premises of one of its divisions in the Mykolaiv region. On October 7, Russian forces damaged the Kremenchuk State Tax Inspectorate (Poltava region). On October 6, Russian strikes damaged the Kryvyi Rih Office for Tax Administration of Enterprises of the Eastern Interregional Directorate of the State Tax Service for Large Taxpayers.