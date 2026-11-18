One person was killed in a Russian strike on Odesa on Wednesday, with several others injured and a residential building damaged, Head of Odesa City Military Administration Serhii Lysak said.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed in the enemy attack on Odesa. My sincere condolences to their family and loved ones. There are also people injured. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance. The information is being уточнюється," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The number and condition of those injured, as well as the extent of the damage, have not yet been specified.