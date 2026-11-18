A decision has been made to introduce the mandatory evacuation of families with children from Balabyne due to the deteriorating security situation, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin said.

"The evacuation concerns 85 children from 80 families. A total of 184 people are affected," Semikin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that it was important not only to help people leave but also to ensure that they have somewhere to live after evacuation and receive the necessary support.

"We are currently addressing this issue together with local communities and partners. We expect to complete all the main arrangements within a week," he said.

The settlement of Balabyne is located 5 km from the regional center and 7 km from Zaporizhia I railway station, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the upper reaches of the Kakhovka Reservoir.