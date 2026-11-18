Ukraine needs engineers, energy specialists, programmers, construction workers, and specialists in automation, robotics, aviation and cybersecurity, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Ukraine needs engineers, energy specialists, programmers, construction workers, specialists in automation and robotics, aviation and cybersecurity – people who will strengthen our defence capabilities today, rebuild the country in the future and develop our own technologies," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following a meeting with students from technical universities.

The prime minister noted that all professions are important, but the country currently faces its greatest shortage of specialized technical professionals and engineers.

"Interest in technical fields is growing, but this is still not enough. Therefore, we are looking for ways to encourage more young people to choose these professions. This year, we increased grants for engineering programs and introduced them for master's degree students for the first time. Together with the World Bank, we are establishing modern laboratories at universities. We have launched a project-based PhD program for young researchers," Koretsky wrote.

For his part, Ukrainian Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko, who also attended the meeting with students from technical universities, said that Ukraine must build technological independence, as it is a key guarantee of resilience.

"First and foremost, supporting scientific potential is essential. Students and PhD candidates are already actively involved in research and development. However, support needs to be broader. Together with the World Bank, we have launched the CampeX project. Research centres will be established at 12 leading universities so that researchers and students can shape Ukraine's future in modern laboratories without having to leave their home country. The universities are already working on the project documentation," he wrote on social media.

The meeting was attended by students from the National Technical University of Ukraine Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, the National University Kyiv Aviation Institute, Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, and the Kruty Heroes Military Institute of Telecommunications and Information Technology.

On International Students' Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with more than 100 students from 17 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. The participants included young people from frontline regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"This meeting was specifically with young people who choose to stay in Ukraine, see their future here and sincerely seek ways to help the country withstand the challenges it faces. That is why the issues discussed today were truly profound and important: which sectors of the economy should be prioritized, how to align our legislation with EU standards and involve young professionals in this process, how to protect our cities from Russian attacks and strengthen their resilience," the president wrote following the meeting.