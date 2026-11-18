Russia launched drone attacks on energy infrastructure, civilian businesses and residential buildings in five Ukrainian regions overnight and on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Overnight and this morning, Russia attacked five regions of Ukraine with strike drones. The main targets were energy infrastructure, civilian businesses and residential buildings. In the morning, Russian forces struck a market in Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, with a drone. At least 11 people were injured, including a child," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a high-voltage substation was attacked in Kharkiv region, a power line was damaged in Khmelnytsky region, and energy infrastructure was also damaged in Zhytomyr.

In addition, a Russian attack damaged an agricultural enterprise in Vinnytsia region and a farm in Kharkiv region.