The number of people affected by the strike on a market in Zlatopil has risen to 12, 11 of whom have been hospitalized, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Eleven people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy. All of them have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical assistance. One woman is in serious condition, while all the others are in moderately serious condition. Another person suffered an acute stress reaction," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported that 11 people, including an 11-year-old boy, had been injured in the strike on the market in Zlatopil.