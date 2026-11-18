The government has increased grants for engineering programs this year and introduced them for master's degree students for the first time, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"This year, we increased grants for engineering programs and introduced them for master's degree students for the first time. Together with the World Bank, we are establishing modern laboratories at universities. We have launched a project-based doctoral program for young researchers," he wrote on Telegram following a meeting with students from technical universities.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine is currently facing its greatest shortage of specialized technical professionals and engineers. Interest in technical fields is growing, but this is still insufficient, so the government is looking for ways to encourage more young people to choose these professions.