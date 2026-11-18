Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed the possibility of opening the two remaining negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union by the end of the year during a meeting with European Council President António Costa in Brussels.

"Particular attention was paid to the next steps on the path to EU membership, including the prospect of opening the two remaining negotiating clusters by the end of this year," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to Stefanchuk, Costa praised the work of the Verkhovna Rada and Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, reaffirming the EU's continued political, military and financial support.

The two sides also discussed the future architecture of European security.

"Russia is showing no serious commitment to peace negotiations. Therefore, it is important to maintain European unity and strengthen support for Ukraine," the parliamentary speaker noted.